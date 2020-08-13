CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- With tree trunks and limbs down all across the state, the clean up from Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to take weeks.
While the emergency work, like trees onto homes, have wrapped up, tree companies said they are still swamped and that the phone continues to ring.
“We’re pretty well booked out well over a month of clean-up work, plus other stuff we have to get done. The clean-up calls are still coming in every day,” said Tim Didomizio, of Log Dogs Tree removal.
He said calls started coming in last Tuesday afternoon, as soon as Isaias started blowing down Connecticut’s doors.
“Because the leaves are on it, it’s like a big parachute when the wind comes through. It just either snaps the top, or just completely uproots it, if the root system isn’t that strong,” Didomizio said.
He said trees with hanging and dangling limbs can be a danger, so you’ll want to get them down.
“The best thing they can do is to call a pro. Have them come out and take a look at it. It’s best to have them get it down with a bucket truck, climber, whatever they need to get the hanging branches down. Definitely don’t want to do it on your own,” Didomizio said.
He also has some advice for people who are looking to clear their yards.
“Take a look around the trees. If you see something that doesn’t have as many leaves as it did last year, or if you see some splits or cracks in the tree or it’s making a lot of noise in the wind, just give your local tree guy a call,” Didomizio said.
And before you hire anyone, he says do a little homework.
“You definitely don’t want to have the guy out there with the step ladder and a chainsaw. You want to research them, look them up online before you give them a call, they’re a good group of guys, they’re pros and that they know what they’re doing,” Didomizio said.
With so many tree companies pretty much working nonstop following this storm, it might be a while before crews can start your job, so Didomizio stresses its important homeowners have a little patience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.