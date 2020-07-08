HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some voters are already seeing applications for absentee ballots, but those are
only good for the August primary.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill wants lawmakers to allow all voters to vote in November by absentee ballot.
There’s been a lot of criticism from Republicans who are raising concerns about potential voter fraud and there are now two lawsuits by candidate questioning if Merrill can even allow this.
“We want to make sure that people know that by absentee in this very specific time,” Merrill said.
Registered Democrats and Republicans should be seeing absentee ballot applications in the mail.
Governor Ned Lamont is allowing all voters to vote by absentee ballot in the August 11 primaries.
Merrill is seeking legislative approval to continue that for the November general election.
“And I just feel so strongly that we need to make sure that no one has to make a choice between not voting and being safe,” Merrill said.
Lawmakers are expected to take up the issue at a yet-to-be-scheduled special session, but Representation Mike France, a ranking Republican on the legislature’s committee handling election laws, has concerns.
“One is ensuring the integrity of the election outcome, and the second is to ensure there is not the possibility of disenfranchising voters,” France said.
France isn’t alone. Two groups of Republican candidates have filed lawsuits in state court.
Connecticut has strict reasons why someone can request and absentee ballot. Both lawsuits say Merrill lacks the authority to add COVID-19, even for the primary.
One of the lawsuits says that, “If not overturned on appeal, and Memorandum of Opinion will have an adverse impact on the fairness of Connecticut’s electoral process.”
Republicans say the state doesn’t have safeguard against voter fraud.
“II would say no, we don’t have those precautions in place,” France said.
Studies have found voter fraud is very rare. Merrill says that’s because of still penalties.
“I really find it unfortunate that people are trying to create all this mystery and suspicious around applications for absentee ballots,” Merrill said.
The NAACP and League of Women Votes have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to expand absentee ballots. They say not doing so violates constitutional rights of those facing higher risks during the pandemic.
The lawsuit says, “The Excuse Requirement severely burdens the fundamental right of all eligible voters practiciving self-quarantining and social distancing to participate in elections in Connecticut.”
France also says he thinks there are ways to make polling places safer, bur Merrill is worried voters won’t come out.
