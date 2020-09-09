GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- As teachers are adapting to the new school year, there’s the chance that they may need to be out sick.
Amid the pandemic, many districts are facing a shortage of substitute teachers.
The Connecticut Education Association said there was already a substitute teacher shortage in the state, and now the problem has gotten worse with the pandemic.
Many substitutes simply don’t feel comfortable or safe going back inside classrooms.
Districts like Glastonbury, which is in the second week of class for students, are having trouble filling the substitute teacher positions.
“Our pool of candidates for substitute teachers is probably about half of what it would ordinarily be,” said Glastonbury Superintendent of Schools Alan Bookman.
He said many of the people who’ve subbed within the district in the past are older and decided, because of health reasons amid the pandemic, to no longer sub.
“The concern is great. And that could be really an issue for us and for all school districts throughout the state,” Bookman said.
Districts like Wethersfield are also facing a shortage of subs.
The state Department of Education said it is taking measures and trying to support districts so staffing levels can be met for the school year.
That includes changes to educator certification forms so that applications can be processed efficiently.
Those who have bachelor’s degrees outside of the education field can also apply as daily or long term substitutes.
The Glastonbury school district is even increasing substitute salaries and making sure extra safeguards are in place.
“We will do everything possible to keep them safe. And certainly, the need is there. And if they want to provide their services, we would be thrilled to have them,” Bookman said.
He said worst case scenario, tutors at the schools can fill in.
There are many substitute positions available across the state right now.
Here are some links for those interested in applying:
