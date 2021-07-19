AVON, CT (WFSB) - A search for two teens last seen swimming in the Farmington River continued Monday in the Avon and Burlington areas.

Monday will be the fifth day that crews search for 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer.

Rain over the weekend made conditions more difficult for crews.

On Friday, they reported that the Farmington River was flowing at 1,800 cubic feet per second. Due to the weekend weather, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told Channel 3 the flow increased to 3,200.

To put it in perspective, the river is usually flowing at 200 cubic feet per second.

By Monday, the state Environmental Conservation Police issued a warning to people who wanted to use the river:

Due to the large amounts of rain that we have been experiencing as of late, the Army Corps of Engineers Intend to release a large amount of water into the Farmington River [Monday] morning in an effort to reduce the strain on the dams and larger bodies of water to the North. Anyone planning to recreate on the river this morning should use extreme caution as we expect the levels to rise very quickly. With that being said, anyone visiting any rivers as of late should exercise caution as these rivers can be deceiving and appear to be calm while in reality having very strong undercurrents. Thank you, Stay Safe.

DEEP also released a statement about the dangerous water levels.

DEEP met [Monday] with the Army Corps of Engineers, who will be releasing water from the Colebrook Reservoir. Water levels in the reservoir are dangerously high, and to prevent an overflow of the dam, water must be released into the Farmington River. Depending on water conditions, the release may allow for the dam to be drawn down on Friday, reducing the water into the river and lowering water levels enough to facilitate a search in the water on Saturday. EnCon will re-evaluate water levels on Friday to determine the feasibility of another recovery operation on Saturday. DEEP EnCon expects to continue land-based searches until then, with EnCon officers patrolling the shorelines.

The Army Corps of Engineers also had to release water from the dam a few days ago.

Search for teens on Farmington River suspended until Saturday morning Officials said the search for two missing teens who were last seen swimming in the Farmington River was suspended Friday afternoon.

“The closer they got to the dam, the more turbulent the water was,” Capt. Keith Williams, state environmental conservation police. “We’re hoping the water level drops considerably more in the next day or two.”

Nagore and Brewer were last seen on Thursday afternoon.

The two were reported missing around 5 p.m. that day when they didn’t return home.

Brewer is a student at Plainville High School, according to the superintendent's office.

Counseling and support services were available at Plainville High School on Monday for students, families and staff members. Professional counselors and K9 first responders were were scheduled to be there from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews have been searching on the ground, in the air and in the water.

Due to the storms and rising water, the search has been difficult.

They said they will keep searching with help from Burlington, Avon and state police.