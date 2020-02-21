SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WFSB) - Powerful earthquakes and hurricanes rattled Puerto Rico in recent years.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is touring the island territory to witness the plight of the people firsthand.
Meanwhile, Connecticut continues to find ways to help Puerto Rico recover from the natural disasters.
In fact, on Friday Gov. Ned Lamont announced the release of state funding for a housing project aimed at those who escaped to Connecticut from Puerto Rico.
Following Hurricane Maria in 2017, the state opened its arms to families who had to leave the island and its extensive damage and devastation.
A Channel 3 crew and Drone 3 headed to the island this week to scope out the damage from the recent earthquakes.
Entire neighborhoods were ravaged, leaving people without food, water or power.
Baseball season is even about to start, but a local stadium in Sabana Grande has turned into a tent city, and has been that way for about two months.
There's been an ongoing and growing push to get further help.
Blumenthal said he has long demanded additional aid.
"We owe it to every single child in Puerto Rico that they have schools, healthcare, homes, all the basic necessities we regard as essentials in Connecticut and throughout the United States," he said.
Blumenthal said he believes the country failed Puerto Rico by only providing a fraction of the funds that were promised.
He toured the island on Friday, along with a crew from Channel 3.
Connecticut's Latino population is more than 50 percent Puerto Rican, so some decided to fly down to make an immediate impact.
"We do feel it. They can’t be forgotten the people of the island," said Sammy Vega, of the Connecticut Institute for Community Development.
When the earthquakes struck on Jan. 6, Vega felt the pain miles away in Hartford, seeing his homeland in ruins once again.
That's when he and the Connecticut Institute for Community Development started a drive for Puerto Rico.
Thousands of dollars were donated, and now the money is being put to work.
"We asked families what is needed, and basically what is needed are stoves, cleaning supplies, and believe it or not, bug spray, because as you know some of the families are sleeping outside," Vega said.
On Tuesday, Vega and his crew flew down, stocking trucks with those essentials and making in person home visits to decimated towns like Guyanilla, Ponce and Yauco.
“Anything they get, it’s like a gift, it’s a joy, just seeing them, but at the same time it’s sad because there’s a lot of need,” Vega said.
The need extends to every facet of life, but in many cases, none are more crucial than what Connecticut-based Americares is doing. They’re literally keeping people alive.
“Access to medicine,” said Brenda Rivera, of Americares.
Pharmacies and clinics were destroyed, so Americares steps in so patients won’t miss treatments or medications.
“Much more complex medicines like cancer treatments or HIV treatments. Life-saving medicine,” Rivera said.
Americares ships the drugs to clinics like this one in Guanica that Blumenthal toured on Friday.
The Stamford-based organization says keeping track of the number of lives touched is hard, but they do measure in shipments.
Since Maria, they’ve delivered 40 shipments of medication.
“Representing millions of dollars. This response alone just since Jan. 6, we’ve been able to ship $3.6 million worth of medications and supplies,” Rivera said.
The folks from Hartford do even admit that what's being delivered to families is just a drop in the bucket compared to what needs to be done on a widespread level in Puerto Rico.
According to FEMA, more than 29,000 and counting have applied for aid. There's 18 million and counting who have been approved for assistance.
Doing the math, that’s a little over $600 per person, but many will need to start all over.
However, at the height of the devastation there were 306 people at the tent city. As of Friday, there are 66.
