HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Restaurants are doing everything they can to stay in business.
In Hartford, one owner is going a step further and is expanding during this pandemic recession.
On Friday, Eyewitness News examined how restaurants in downtown Hartford are struggling to stay open.
Most of its traffic comes from people working nearby but not anymore with so many people working from home.
So, Mexican restaurant owner Angelica Garcia did something different.
She decided to open another location in a residential neighborhood on Farmington Avenue.
It's called Fogata Mexican Restaurant.
Her other location is called El Nuevo Sarape and is near the Hartford Superior Court for Juveniles.
Like other restaurants, the stay-at-home orders leveled her business.
Instead of waiting for business to come to her, Garcia said it was time to bring her business closer to where people live, where their homes have transformed into offices and classrooms.
"It’s something we had in mind for the past three to four years," Garcia said. "We wanted to bring something over here. We tried expanding by doing deliveries and things like that but people also wanted to dine in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.