NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man who confessed to stabbing his wife in East Haven is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
According to police, 52-year-old Robert Cassidy admitted to stabbing the woman multiple times over the weekend.
RELATED: East Haven man stabbed wife multiple times
It happened at a home on Hilton Avenue in East Haven.
When officers arrived, Cassidy was taken into custody.
His wife was taken to a hospital for care and is expected to survive.
Cassidy was charged with first-degree assault. He remains held on bond.
He's due in court in New Haven.
East Haven police said they are committed to combating domestic violence crimes and sought to remind people about resources that are available.
The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence recently launched "Safe Connect," a statewide hotline. Advocates said they work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in any way they can.
”I just like to tell them you’re not alone and it’s a really really big problem that needs to be addressed," said Tazmeen Akhtar, Safe Connect advocacy coordinator.
The hotline launched in November.
Since then, advocates said they assisted more than 2,100 callers.
For more information from the organization, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.