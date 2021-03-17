HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state prepares to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is offering some reminders for folks in the city.
He’s holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m., which can be streamed on the CH. 3 app here.
This comes ahead of Friday, March 19, when the state will lift capacity restrictions and expand gathering sizes.
Bronin said he plans to remind restaurants, houses of worship, and retailers that social distancing and mask wearing requirements are still in effect.
He will also encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis, and emphasize the importance of contact tracing when transmission rates are low.
Take a look at the state's continued reopening plans by clicking here.
