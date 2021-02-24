OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – It’s the middle of winter and after some bitterly cold weeks, people may think the ice is safe.
Fire officials in Old Lyme want you to think twice before heading out.
The volunteers at the Old Lyme Fire Department say they usually do a real life ice rescue at least once a year and this is type of training you just can’t do over zoom.
Old Lyme is surrounded by water, but that beauty can come at a price.
“We have had a few calls for some ice rescues in the past,” said Capt. John Duddy.
Captain John Duddy from the Old Lyme Volunteer Fire Department says his team lean on the ice rescue training in several real-life situations.
“Lost animals or lost family members, things like that out on the ice,” Duddy said.
Now that many in the department are vaccinated, in-person training has resumed with masks. The Old Lyme firefighters allowed Channel 3 to suit up to get the victim perspective.
Duddy shared tips for the seconds after someone submerges into the water.
“The cold water shock that you can experience when you come through water, even though it’s a few feet deep, it really takes a toll on the body, so stay calm if it does happen. Shout for help,” Duddy said.
When people become submerged, many victims have their face to the water, as if they were swimming.
Crews have ice sleds, which help spaced out their weight. They make contact with the victim, secure them, and pull them on the sled.
Then, a team of firefighters work quickly to pull the victim back to safety.
The entire rescue took less than a minute, which is critical when lives are on the line.
“There’s a lot of factors with that, time in the water, temperature of the water, time of the season, so it’s hard to put a timeline on it,” Duddy said.
This year, there was a stretch of subfreezing temperatures, ensuring the ice is thick.
In fact, chainsaws had to be used to cut a hole for the training, but when people are on the ice, here’s what you need to know to make sure it’s safe:
- Never go out on ice that’s not at least 4 inches thick
- Snowmobiles needs 5 to 7 inches of ice thickness for safety
- Measuring thickness can be done with an ice chisel or cordless drill and tape measure
“If it does start to get above freezing for a few days, what was safe ice a few days before may not be the same condition to go out and play hockey or do some skating,” Duddy said.
One of the most important things to remember is that ice is created differently. It can be thick in one area and thin in another, so people should constantly check as they move.
