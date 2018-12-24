COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - State police will be aggressive in their patrols for drunk drivers during the Christmas holiday weekend.
Troop K in Colchester said their enforcement will run from Thursday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 26.
State police said there will be additional troopers on the roads during that period of time.
Tens of thousands are expected to travel during the holiday, so drivers are encouraged to take precautions:
- Drive the speed limit
- Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you
- Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts
- Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit
- Refrain from texting or using your phone
- Never consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, including those legally prescribed, before you get behind the wheel
- Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane (whenever safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely
- Fill the gas tank prior to your journey
- Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure
- Fully charge your cell phone
- Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks
- Check traffic and weather conditions before leaving home
- Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle
Troop K said it will be patrolling Route 2 from Marlborough to Bozrah and Routes 66, 85, 11, 6 and 384.
In addition to drunk driving, troopers said they'll be on the lookout for seat belt violations, along with texting-while-driving violators and other distracted driving problems.
They'll also be monitoring for speeders.
Check traffic conditions in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.