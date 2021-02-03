(WFSB) – There has been an issue that has been a real and frightening problem in neighborhoods across Connecticut.
Criminals have been showing up, not just in the dark of night, but in broad daylight, rummaging through cars and sometimes even stealing them.
Some of the stories are so brazen, they leave families feeling unsafe right where they live.
Numbers show car thefts and break ins are rising, leaving behind a trail of victims while disrupting the quality of life across the state.
“This afternoon we are at home. I went out to the garage and I noticed my car was gone,” said Gabriel Cabrera of Rocky Hill.
Gabriel Cabrera said someone found his key fob inside his Volvo. Police recovered the car intact in Hartford’s north end, but only because the thief ditched it after the dealer used an app to activate the car’s lights and horns.
Back in December in Newington, there was one night when more than 100 cars were broken into.
“We all came outside. It was about 20 of us,” said Al Fraczek.
Home surveillance video shows a group of people get out of an SUV before targeting the cars at a condo complex.
The uptick in thefts and break-ins show a disturbing picture.
Police in Berlin are also seeing an uptick in cases.
In 2020, the Berlin Police Department investigated 357 car thefts and break ins. In 2019, the same department had 73 cases.
That’s a jump of 284 cases.
The police chief says last year’s numbers started to skyrocket in March at the onset of the pandemic.
Mayor Mark Kaczynski says the crimes have included some breaking and entering into people’s homes and other brazen acts.
“In our town, we did have a weapon pointed at one of the residents who was trying to take pictures of the vehicle,” Kaczynski said.
In Glastonbury, police say a 16-year-old pulled a gun on a resident after confronting a group attempting to steal vehicles in a neighborhood in town. A teenager was arrested in that case.
On the shoreline, another incident happened in the fall. Branford police responded to a home where the suspects had entered, taken keys, a wallet, and a purse before driving off with not one, but two cars.
Kaczynski and Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta are working with neighboring towns to address these problems.
Marotta says her town saw a 40 percent increase in stolen cars over a one-year period since 2019, but she stops short of blaming the trends entirely on COVID-19.
She says she’s seen the numbers trend upwards before the pandemic started.
“So, it isn’t something unique to 2020. It’s something we can statistically through our numbers that has been occurring over a period of years,” Marotta said.
“We’re hearing from law enforcement and especially in my community as well, that the vast majority of individuals involved in these break ins and thefts are youth offenders,” said State Rep. Jason Perillo.
For years, Connecticut has seen a rise on car thefts by teens. To curb the problem, lawmakers created a new diversionary program in 2019.
The way it works is juveniles can have charges dropped if they complete the program, which can last up to six months.
This is if they haven’t completed it already or are not accused of serious crimes.
Meanwhile, police in towns like Glastonbury and West Hartford began social media campaigns call “The 9 p.m. Routine” to remind people to lock up their cars.
Calling For Tougher Laws
Some towns say they’ve done all they can with the campaigns and boosting patrols. They’re calling for state legislators to create even tougher laws.
New Britain's top cop said he believes these crimes are the number one issue affecting quality of life.
“Whatever that’s in place for juvenile justice reform, it’s not working,” said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute. “We definitely need to go back to having some teeth and some strength with some of these offenders, especially with repeat offenders.”
Mayors Kaczynski and Marotta also hear this too.
So, the mayors, along with their town councils, passed resolutions urging Governor Ned Lamont to tackle juvenile justice issues, escalating crime and public safety. Neighboring municipalities are doing the same.
Police departments said its true that people over 18 commit these crimes, but they believe teens are a substantial part of the problem.
Some town leaders said because of the current laws, officers feel as if their hands are tied.
“At the end of the day, nobody wants to perpetuate a school to prison pipeline. Nobody wants to see our children put into jail. We want to give them resources. We want to help build their confidence to be successful,” Marotta said.
Because there are victims, Marotta said there needs to be consequences.
“But what consequences are they? Are they ones that give the young person an opportunity to make a better decision and knows why they’re making a better decision? Or are they just in place because we can’t tolerate it, we don’t know what else to do and this is what has to done,” said Dean Jones, of COMPASS Youth Collaborative, a non-profit working with high-risk youth in Hartford.
The organization’s goal is to have every young person realize their full potential.
While some teens in the group are troubled and at-risk, Khakor Dennis joined to get guidance in school and help finding a career path. Now a mentor there, one of his goals is to steer kids away from trouble.
“I feel like a lot of kids turn to the streets. It’s nothing else to do,” Dennis said.
Shedding some light on the mindset of the kids he knows who are stealing cars or breaking into them, he said they do it for money and clout, or influence.
He also said they aren’t scared of getting caught.
“Not really. Not really [because] you’re a teenager you get caught. You come home before you know it. It’s not like you’re really in big trouble,” Dennis said.
Republican State Rep. Jason Perillo said he wants to change the laws, calling the consequences almost nonexistent.
“Right now, the process is very difficult to move individuals from juvenile court to the adult docket. And as much as what we’re focusing on is identifying those repeat offenders,” Perillo said.
Not only does he say the House Republican caucus plans to remove this barrier, but also what he refers to as problems with the police accountability law, which law enforcement has said ties up their hands to go after offenders and arrest them.
“Given that police hands have been tied, the nightmare scenario is that the public starts to take this into their own hands,” Perillo said.
“I think it’s absolutely a red herring argument. I don’t think the police accountability bill has anything to do with what is a national uptick in car thefts that we’re seeing across the nation in the middle of a COVID pandemic,” said Democratic State Rep. Steve Stafstrom.
He helped craft the bill passed into law last year.
“Has there been an uptick in 2020? Possibly. But that uptick is national and tied mainly to folks, mainly to the fact, that we’re seeing a weakened economy. And we see people without the help and support services that they need,” Stafstrom said.
However, Mayor Marrota says the trend is not only confined to 2020, but has seen numbers uptick in Rocky Hill pre-pandemic.
Town leaders are asking the state to intervene citing fears of violence escalating.
