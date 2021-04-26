SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - As vaccinations increase and the state reopens— some restaurants are struggling to keep up with the demand.
Many tell us they’re struggling to hire people— and they’re afraid as it gets warmer, it will get worse.
Tavern 42 is normally open on Mondays—- but today they had to shut down because they don't have enough staff.
The owner tells me she had to do that at her second restaurant, too.
It should be welcome news for restaurants that are preparing for 100 capacity on may 19th.
Instead— some are wondering how they’re going to keep up with the demand.
"What am I going to do? How am I going to staff a 100 percent capacity restaurant," Tavern 42 and Anthony Jacks owner Cheryl Moran said Monday.
Both restaurants in Southington were closed today because of short staffing.
Moran says this is the first time in 20 years she’s had to do so.
She says they’re hiring for almost every position in the front and back of the house.
"We have customers that want to come in, and we can’t serve them," Moran said.
Moran says many other restaurants are experiencing the same struggle.
She offering new employees $500 bonuses if they complete at least three months with them.
"The last thing I want to do is shut down a restaurant because I can’t staff it," she said.
Moran is also offering current employees a 500 dollar referral bonus— if the person she refers stays at least three months.
