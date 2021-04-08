HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the state’s daily positivity rate has been stable, new COVID hotspots have emerged.
The Naugatuck valley is seeing the most cases per 100,000 right now, according to new data released by Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
This comes at a time when there are two highly contagious variants, the B.1.526 from New York, and the B.1.1.7 from the U.K.
The new hotspots range from Waterbury up to Torrington.
This comes at a time when the state’s daily positivity rate has been hovering anywhere between 2 percent and 5 percent for the past few weeks.
Thursday’s data also showed hospitalizations have gone down.
Overall, it seems like the state’s vaccination efforts are still keeping pace with the virus, but the new data shows some concern.
Meanwhile, Lamont couldn’t really pinpoint the source of the infections.
“What you see is a regional impact here, up and down the Naugatuck valley, from Waterbury down. You see a regional effect in the United States in terms of the upper Midwest. It started up in Michigan and you see it going on in Europe, so there are regional impacts to this,” Lamont said on Thursday.
The state, however, continues to take action.
Yellow mobile vans, which were introduced on Monday, are hitting the road, some being deployed to the Naugatuck Valley in the coming days.
The vans will also make their way into more rural areas.
So far, 1.4 million first doses have been administered in the state, and 49 percent of all eligible adults have received a dose.
The shipment of doses will keep coming and they’re already available at some grocery stores and more than 300 pharmacies.
State leaders said they imagine it’ll very soon be treated like the flu shot, where doses are easy to access and always in supply.
“Very soon, you’ll be able, while you’re out doing grocery shopping, you can stop in and get a vaccination on the spot. We’re also starting this week to deploy vaccine to primary care physician practices. Still larger ones, that have critical mass, where you can go through volume at a pace, but as we get deeper into May in particular and we have excess supply, we can provide small quantities to these practices,” said Chief Operating Office Josh Geballe.
To schedule a vaccine, click here or call 877-918-2224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.