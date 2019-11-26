ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – An Ashford man has been arrested in connection to assaulting an infant.
On September 26, State Police received a call that a 7-month-old child was brought to the hospital with injuries that were indicative of abuse or neglect.
The child had bruising on both sides of the child’s face and eyes, as well as hemorrhage on both sides of the child’s eyelids.
The bruising extended from the child’s eyes, along the side of the child’s face, and to the child’s ears.
Joseph Mullikin, 37, of Ashford was identified as a suspect.
On Tuesday, he was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree strangulation/suffocation, and risk of injury. Mullikin was given a $200,000 bond.
He will appear in court on Wednesday.
