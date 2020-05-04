ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man suffered a suspected serious injury in a motorcycle crash that happened in Ashford over the weekend.
According to state police, Daniel Soucie, 50, of Ashford, crashed on Ference Road just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Troopers said Soucie lost control of his bike and was ejected onto the pavement.
Soucie was taken to Bay State Hospital by way of the Life Star emergency helicopter.
State police said they're still investigating the crash.
