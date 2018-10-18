STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut scientists continue to track the Asian longhorned tick after it was discovered in the state earlier this year.
Since the tick was first found on a sheep in New Jersey in 2017, it has not been found to carry human diseases, yet.
In Asia, however, the insects have been associated with tick-borne encephalitis and can carry pathogens that can affect humans.
The tick can also reproduce without a male, which means there could be a high number of the insects on an animal.
The discovery alarmed livestock owners in neighboring New York.
UConn’s Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory said it's on the frontline of tick testing to keep humans and animals safe.
It receives submissions from the public.
“Our staff are watching out for this tick among our tick submissions,” says Dr. Joan Smyth, Director of CVMDL. “To date we have not had any longhorned ticks. Our lab offers tick identification services, in addition to the many other services provided.”
State agricultural officials announced evidence earlier this month of a bite in Connecticut by the Asian longhorned tick. The victim was a resident in Fairfield County.
The tick itself was found for the first time in Connecticut in Fairfield County back in August.
Ticks in general are disease-carrying arachnids that reside in moist areas, long grass and fallen leaves, UConn said. They will latch onto humans and animals alike.
Although there are many different species of ticks, UConn said people generally think of one tick species in particular when worrying about illness: the deer tick. While the Deer tick is predominantly known for transmitting Lyme disease, it can also carry other disease-causing agents. A single tick can transmit more than one infectious agent.
To submit a tick for testing, the form can instructions can be found here.
