STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for a reported assault and kidnapping that happened in Stafford on Sunday.
According to state police, 25-year-old Juan Serrano was found driving on a road in Stafford with the victim.
Serrano was arrested, handcuffed, double-locked and brought in for processing, state police said.
The details of the assault and kidnapping were not released.
However, troopers said he was charged with home invasion, third-degree assault, criminal attempt at first-degree sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Serrano was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Rockville Superior Court on Monday morning.
