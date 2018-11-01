HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A call about people shooting paintball guns at children in Hartford led to the arrest of a man for possessing an assault rifle, a pistol and drugs.
Jose Rivera-Cruz, 30, of New Britain, was arrested.
Police said they responded to the rear of 53 Bond St. on Wednesday based on a tip from an anonymous citizen.
They canvassed the area.
They said they found a man who appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle in the driveway of the Bond Street address.
Drugs were found in plain view in the vehicle, police said.
There was about 366 bags of fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine, four suboxone films and $308.
Also found in the vehicle were a loaded Colt .223 assault rifle, a Glock 9mm pistol and 37 rounds of ammunition deemed stolen out of Hartford.
Rivera-Cruz was charged with possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of a pistol without a permit, possession of high capacity magazine, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell narcotics and third-degree criminal trespass.
Hartford police said they expected to release more information about the investigation later in the day.
