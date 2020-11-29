SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead after a collision Friday night in Southbury.
State Police say it happened just before 7:30 at the corner of Kettletown and Southford Roads.
A commercial vehicle was traveling east on Kettletown Road when it collided with a motorcycle that was coming down Southford Road.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 52-year-old Mark Kibby of Granby, was ejected and taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
No other injuries were reported.
This accident remains under investigation by CT State Police.
Over the weekend, CREC officials said that Kibby was the assistant principal of the CREC Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School in Rocky Hil.
Kibby not only was an assistant principal at the CREC school in Rocky Hill, he previously worked at the CREC Reggio School of the Arts and the CREC Aerospace Middle School.
Counseling services will be made available to students and families via Zoom on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone that needs additional support is asked to contact Carole Kerkin, the director of Pupil Services, at 860-729-9088.
"Mark was a responsive leader whose sense of humor and compassion helped to bring people together. His passing is a loss for the school as well as the larger community...All of us who knew Mark, knew how proud he was of his sons and his lovely wife. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Superintendent of CREC Schools Tim Sullivan said in a statement.
Mark is survived by his wife Kat, a teacher in the Granby Public School system, his 22-year-old son, Owen, and his 19-year-old son, Ben.
