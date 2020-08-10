OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the number of those without power in Connecticut continues to drop, plenty are still in the dark after nearly a week.
From big cities to small towns, Isaias left its mark on many.
Following the storm, at its height in Oxford, more than 80 percent of the town was without power.
While it’s been slow going, there’s been progress. In fact, outages were down to around 27 percent on Monday afternoon.
According to Eversource, everyone should be back in business by late Tuesday night, but for those still without, it can’t come soon enough.
For Sandy Pantaleo, and many of folks in Oxford, after nearly a week without power, seeing crews all the way from Indiana was a welcomed site.
“Seeing those trucks, it’s almost like seeing an ice cream truck for a little kid coming into the neighborhood, you’re getting all excited. The trucks are finally here and hopefully they’re making some progress,” Pantaleo said on Monday.
Monday morning started with more than 30 percent of the town still in the dark, though Eversource estimates everyone in Oxford should have their power back by 9 p.m.
“Coming home to no power is no fun, but with the generator, we’re surviving, and I see a lot of activity out here with the utilities,” said Bob Fleming, of Oxford.
Not too far from Fleming’s house on Chestnut Tree Hill Road, wires were seen dangling, waiting to be repaired.
As crews continued to work, generators buzzed around town on Monday, for many, an essential lifeline after being without power since last Tuesday.
“We’re on a well, so we can run the well, we can run the fridge, we can run a coffee maker, we can run one air conditioner, huddle in that corner of the house,” Fleming said.
After roughly a week, they’re ready to get back to normal.
“Especially with the quarantine and the COVID-19, we don’t really want to go anywhere, so you’re just trying to stay inside, go in the basement where it’s a little cooler, hydrate, lots of water, that’s all we can really do,” Pantaleo said.
