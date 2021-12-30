HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A small number of Hartford residents are able to get some home test kits Thursday.
The city purchased 8,000 kits to go along with the 15,000 they expect from the state.
On Thursday, the city is giving away the ones it has.
The Hartford Public Library is one of seven sites where residents can pick up test kits.
People have been going in and out since the center opened, but the line is going a lot faster than at the testing sites.
The kits are only for Hartford residents.
Residents will need to show proof of residency in the city.
There is a limit of one test kit per person.
Hartford has purchased a total of 10,000, with 8,000 available for residents on Thursday.
The city bought these kits because the 15,000 kits from the state, while appreciated, are not nearly enough for the approximately 120,000 residents.
The tests remain hard to find, and many are saying that’s exactly why they went there Thursday morning.
“I’m here today to grab the test because there’s nowhere in my area where I can go get tested, CVS, Go Health are all booked,” said Keyonia Woodward, of Hartford.
Supplies are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. The seven sites include three library branches.
Click here to see all the locations where test kits will be distributed in Hartford, and in other communities across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.