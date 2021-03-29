NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - At least one person was taken to the hospital when a fire broke out at home in New London.
Police reported that crews responded to the area of 40 Blackhall Street around 5:45 a.m. on Monday morning.
They said surrounding roads were closed.
Police asked drivers in the area to seek alternate routes.
The condition of the person who was hospitalized is not known.
A cause for the fire is under investigation.
