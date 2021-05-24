(WFSB)- The CDC is figuring out if heart problem cases are linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A rare number of young people reported having myocarditis after getting their shots.

Yale New Haven Health has seen four of their patients get this shortly after their second shot, but all have recovered.

The state's Dept. of Public Health confirms there have been at least 18 teens and young adults who have shown symptoms of heart problems after getting the vaccine.

As this continues to be investigated, doctors stress the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19.

Days before the Pfizer vaccine opened to 12 to 15-year-olds, Doctor Jill Bernstein at Staywell Health in Waterbury said interest was high.

Now, nearly two weeks later, it hasn’t lost steam.

“The good news is the CDC recently came out and said you now don’t have to wait two weeks between getting other vaccines and the COVID vaccine, so it’s even easier for them to go get their vaccine,” Dr. Bernstein said.

Side effects have always been a deterrent, so there is some worry the cases of myocarditis in young vaccinated people could fuel hesitancy.

The CDC says it’s happening usually within four days of vaccination, more so after the second dose than first. Also, it’s happening more in boys.

The CDC reports the cases are mild, which is what Yale New Haven Health found in their four case.

“We haven’t seen anybody who required a longer-term hospitalization or any sort of critical care, like what you might think of as things like ventilators and blood pressure support and heart medications,” said Dr. Jeremy Asnes, Co-director, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Heart Center.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, so Dr. Jeremy Asnes says chest pain is the biggest red flag, but he adds myocarditis isn’t unusual in children.

“There are children who come in with myocarditis and pericarditis throughout the year,” Dr. Asnes said.

Dr. Bernstein says until more data comes out, vaccines are still safe.

“Even though COVID is, in most kids a milder disease than in adults, you can have severe COVID in children and even have long-term symptoms,” Dr. Bernstein said.

The latest state data shows around 26,000 12 to 15-year-olds have gotten at least one dose so far.