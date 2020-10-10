WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are on scene after a helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the incident occurred over on Bungay Hill Road around 2:15 p.m.
Three people were on board the helicopter.
One person was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
State Police continue to investigate.
