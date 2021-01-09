MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are investigating after a car struck a home on East Main Street in Middletown.
Authorities say it happened around 6:30 Saturday evening.
One person was being evaluated at the scene.
Officials worked quickly to remove the vehicle from the home.
It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges or if the residents were displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.