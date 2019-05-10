NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews rescued at least two people from a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Allen Street in New Britain.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Springwood Gardens Apartment Complex.
At the scene, it appeared part of the roof had collapsed, and smoke was still being seen coming from the building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
It is unclear what sparked the fire.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
