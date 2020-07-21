UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Mohegan Sun said multiple team members at the casino tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Mohegan Sun President & General Manager Jeff Hamilton said a team member tested positive on July 5.
He said the casino “immediately implemented our previously established protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolating.”
All team members determined to have been in close contact with the person who tested positive were told to immediately self-quarantine.
At least two additional people then tested positive.
Hamilton said there are currently no active positive cases at the casino.
"We continue to closely follow health and safety guidelines from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local, state and federal health authorities," he said in a statement.
