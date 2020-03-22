NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - At least two people have been displaced after a fire broke out Sunday morning at a home on Skipper Street in New Britain.
New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz says that the fire originated in the basement of a single-family home and had extended into the attic.
No injuries were reported.
The two residents that were displaced, an elderly couple, have made arrangements and will be staying with family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Britain Fire Department.
