HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash Saturday afternoon in Hartford.
Hartford Fire officials say a motorcycle had collided with a Toyota Corolla at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Freeman Street.
First responders found a male motorcyclist laying in the street when they first arrived on scene.
He was suffering from multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
The passenger in the vehicle had to be extricated and was also transported to the hospital.
The extent of either persons' injuries remains unknown at this time.
It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash.
Part of Fairfield Avenue is closed as police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.