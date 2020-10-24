WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a crash Saturday morning in West Haven.
Officials say it happened in the area of Admiral Street and Orange Avenue.
First responders located two vehicles that had sustained moderate damage upon arrival.
One of the vehicles involved had also struck a nearby building.
The structure sustained moderate damage to one of its walls.
At least two people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
West Haven Police continue to investigate.
