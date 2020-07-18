BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are investigating after two people were injured during an altercation by the University of Bridgeport early Saturday morning.
According to the director for the city of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications, Scott Appleby, officers responded to Broad Street at University Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a party down.
A preliminary investigation suggests that an altercation between two groups occurred.
Appleby says that a man had been hit on the head by either a stick or a bat and a second male party had allegedly been stabbed.
The party suffering from the apparent stab wound had fled prior to when officers arrived to when officers arrived on scene and is believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A third male party was injured after being grazed by the suspect's car as it drove away.
This incident remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department.
