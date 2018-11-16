MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Poor driving conditions were reported across the state Friday morning as a wintry mix from Winter Storm Zoe lingered.
Interstate 691 in Meriden featured a snowy then slushy mess.
At it's height, many drivers reported that it took them hours to get home Thursday night.
"[It took] like an hour and a half maybe," said Miguel Hernandez, a truck driver. "It's crazy."
A lot of spin outs and crashes were reported in the area in Friday morning. Disabled vehicles littered the median.
"[Traffic wasn't] moving at a,," said Gretchen Hayes, a driver. "It was like a standstill. We saw all the trucks stopped so we went around."
The state Department of Transportation said it had more than 600 trucks out making sure the roads were clear.
Channel 3 spoke with state police and they said they responded more than 1,300 calls for help.
They said it's hard for them to keep track of the number of times troopers would simply come across a spinout or a driver who needed assistance.
The snow made it extremely difficult to drive on Thursday night.
Zoe's leftovers continued that trend into the morning commute.
Not only are many roads snow-covered, they are slick with ice and slush.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on the driving conditions.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
