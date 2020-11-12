NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - AT&T cell phone users are unable to reach Newington police through the 911 system, the department reported on Thursday.
Police posted a notice about it to their social media feeds.
"Attention AT&T mobile phone users, we have learned that AT&T mobile phones are unable to connect to the Newington PD through 911," they wrote. "If you are an AT&T mobile phone user in need of emergency services in Newington call our routine number (860) 666-8445 and select prompt #5."
There's no word on what is causing the blockage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.