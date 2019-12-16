HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Robocall protections are being called into question by Connecticut officials.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong planned a news conference for Monday morning.
State Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull is also scheduled to participate.
Stream it around 10:30 a.m. here.
It's happening at the Hartford Public Library and will focus on actions that the state and federal governments can take to protect consumers.
Representatives from AT&T, Comcast, USTelcom, Eversource and AARP are expected to be there.
Last week, Rep. John Larson raised concern about fraudulent Social Security-related robocalls, which often threaten arrest or other legal problems.
Blumenthal said he led and cosponsored measures to fight robocalls, including the TRACED Act. It was passed in the U.S. House last week and increases penalties for robocallers, prevents carriers from adding charges for blocking, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption, as well as brings relevant federal agencies and state attorneys general together to coordination prosecution of robocallers.
The senator said he also introduced the Repeated Objectionable Bothering of Consumers on Phones (ROBOCOP) Act which would require phone companies to provide consumers with free robocall-blocking technology, and that companies verify that caller IDs are accurate.
The final version of the TRACED Act that passed the House incorporates provisions of the ROBOCOP that protect consumers’ from being billed for call blocking.
