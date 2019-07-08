STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A murder suspect from Georgia was captured in Stonington on Sunday, according to state police.
Robert Donell Annunziata, 33, of McDonough, GA, was wanted for a homicide in Atlanta.
State police said they stopped a vehicle for speeding along Interstate 95, just south of exit 92.
They said they identified the vehicle's passenger as Annunziata, whom they called a fugitive from justice. The suspect had a fully extraditable felony homicide warrant out for his arrest.
Troopers said Annunziata tried to flee the stop but was found in some nearby woods thanks to some help from state police K9s.
The suspect needed to be transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for some kind medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.