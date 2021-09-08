ATM stolen in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, CT. (WFSB) - According to Connecticut State Police (CSP), an ATM was stolen from a Shell station in Killingworth shortly after there was an attempted theft of an ATM at the Mobile.
Around 2:32 a.m., CSP Troop F received an active glass break alarm at a Mobile station.
Minutes later, at 2:38 a.m., the troop received another active glass break alarm at the Shell station.
Police verified that suspects attempted to steal an ATM and the Mobile, and were successful at stealing an ATM at the Shell.
The suspects were driving a dark blue Toyota sedan with misuse plates CT REG AZ92032.
The sedan was seen at various gas station break ins that same night in Rocky Hill.
The suspects were wearing black ski masks.
This case is currently under investigation by Tpr. Bickford #918 and anyone with any information can contact Troop F Westbrook at 860-399-2100
