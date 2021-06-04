NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of smash and grabs are under investigation in North Branford.
According to police, they happened on Middletown Avenue and Foxon Road overnight.
One happened at 1371 Middletown Ave. The second was at 271 Foxon Rd.
Police said in both cases, a chain was attached to a large vehicle and used to tear ATMs out of the buildings.
Both of the businesses were unoccupied at the time.
It’s not just North Branford. The brazen ATM burglaries are becoming more common across the state, like one in New Haven, caught on camera from back in the spring.
“Especially with the frequency of these incidents over the past couple of months and last night and earlier in the southern part of the state a few days ago, we find that the people who are doing these burglaries are highly skilled,” said South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.
He said one happened Friday morning at a Valero on Sullivan Road. The suspects were identified as three men in a light-colored truck.
Thieves then ditched that stolen ATM in Wethersfield and another one stolen form Plainville was located in South Windsor.
“This has to be a little bit more highly sophisticated to be able to have the equipment to pull these ATMs out, and then know what they’re going to do with them after the fact because it’s a heavy piece of machinery,” Cleverdon said.
Police said because thieves are hitting multiple spots, they typically have a plan of where they’re going and how they’re getting there.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Branford police.
