BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An attempted abduction is under investigation in Bridgeport, according to police.
Police said it happened at a bus stop Thursday around 10 a.m.
The location was Logan Street and Stratford Avenue.
Investigators said the suspect is believed to have fled on foot.
They said leads are being investigated.
No other details were available.
