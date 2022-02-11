LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Someone tried to steal an ATM machine at a bank in Ledyard.
Police said it happened at the Centreville Bank on Chapman Lane in the Gales Ferry section of town on Friday.
They only called what happened an "attempted theft."
No other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.
