NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An attempted bank robbery and standoff suspect was identified and arraigned in court on Friday.
William Rodriguez was charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree robbery.
Police said that on Thursday around 12:15 p.m., they responded to a report of an attempted bank robbery at a Wells Fargo on Whalley Avenue and Norton Street.
Officers were provided with a description of the suspect's vehicle and were able to track it to a nearby highway.
After a pursuit, police said Rodriguez fled into a home on Chamberlain Street between Chamberlain Place and Fairmont Avenue.
A New Haven police hostage negotiation team was able to make contact with him. However, they said a peaceful exit became less possible.
Police said they had to use a means to disorient the suspect to take him into custody.
Rodriguez was arraigned in New Haven Court on Friday.
Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.