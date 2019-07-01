BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of people say they left a Connecticut taco festival disappointed.
The event took place over the weekend at a farm in Bloomfield.
On Monday, Channel 3 got feedback that it seems to be poor planning to run out of tacos at a taco themed event.
The organizers are now responding saying that just wasn’t the case.
Video from Facebook showed the Connecticut Taco Festival just before opening up to a rush of hundreds of people on Saturday.
Channel 3 met with organizer, Veronica Parsloe after getting messages into the newsroom saying the experience was far from perfect.
“We really do, do our best and we appreciate constructive criticism,” Parsloe said.
Parsloe of Vap Events says the third-annual Connecticut Taco Festival features 13 food vendors at Auer Farm in Bloomfield.
Tickers were $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and up to $5 for taco samples.
“Some vendors are a little more popular, a little more attractive to people than others, so maybe they had longer lines than others and some people don’t want to wait in that line,” Parsloe said.
A Channel 3 viewer, Joe Pham, wrote in saying, “they’re overselling tickets to truck festivals, they can’t handle the amount of people that show up. It’s basically the Fyre Festival of the food truck scene.”
After calling multiple food vendors, Channel 3 learned a few of them ended up serving up their regular menu after running out of ingredients for tacos.
“So, we never ran out of tacos at the taco festival. There were maybe two or three vendors who, late in the day, maybe 4 or 5 [p.m.], ran out, but we still had a lot more vendors,” Parsloe.
This is now the second Vap Event this summer followed up with complaints. A few weeks ago, people say the BBQ Festival in Bethlehem was a bust after food ran out and no refunds were made.
Parsloe said she prepared for weeks leading up to the event and said she was spot on with attendance estimates of about 1,500 people.
The owner of Cook Strong, serving up pork and chicken tacos that day agrees with Parsloe.
“They told us to have between 600 and 1,000 tacos to sell. We were pumped up and had 12 to 15 hundred ready. It was a really hot day. I know there were some really long lines for us. It was important to keep the line moving and keep service going as quickly as possible,” said Walter Beaulieu, Cook Strong.
Parsloe, whose been in the festival entertainment business now for four years, says they’ll keep working harder.
“Probably to have more food vendors and we definitely are considering having a separate entrance time so people can choose specifically when they will come,” Parsloe said.
Vap Events is throwing a New Haven Taco Festival at the North Haven fairgrounds later this fall. They hope to make everyone happy at the upcoming event.
