HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An attorney arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Jennifer Dulos could have his law license suspended.
Kent Mawhinney, who was arrested last week along with Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, had a petition filed against him.
The Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel sought the suspension "due to his incarceration and any conditions that may be imposed upon his release from custody [because he] cannot attend the legal needs of his clients and there exists a substantial threat of irreparable harm to his clients or to prospective clients."
Read the petition here.
The petition also seeks to appoint an attorney trustee to protect the interest of Mawhinney's clients.
"At the time of this application [the] respondent is incarcerated at the Bridgeport Correctional Center subject to a bond in the amount of $2 million," it read.
Mawhinney was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the Jennifer Dulos Case.
He's due back in court next month.
According to his arrest warrant, Mawhinney had a close relationship with Fotis Dulos.
See Mawhinney's complete arrest warrant here.
Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, was charged with her murder.
Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24. Her body has yet to be found.
