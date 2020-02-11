STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The attorney for a murder suspect who died a couple of days after he tried to kill himself filed paperwork to have the case move forward.
Norm Pattis released to Channel 3 on Tuesday the motion to substitute Fotis Dulos with Fotis Dulos' estate in court.
Read the entire motion, which is dated Jan. 30, here.
Pattis' motion details how police found Dulos unresponsive in his Farmington home on Jan. 28. Emergency crews transported him to a hospital in New York in critical condition where he was ultimately declared dead on Jan. 30.
"As news of the tragic circumstances under which Mr. Dulos became unresponsive spread, people across the world began to rehash and emphasize the infamous and heinous allegations against Mr. Dulos," Pattis wrote in the motion. "Throughout the course of this case, the state has painted Mr. Dulos as a diabolical murderer while failing to bring a murder charge for months."
Pattis complained that the media and the public also joined the state in its assessment of his client.
Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, disappeared on May 24, 2019. While Dulos was arrested a couple of weeks later, he wasn't charged with murder until last month.
Pattis recounted how Dulos left a note, but it continued to maintain his innocence.
"Mr. Dulos professed his innocence to the grave and it was his final wish and the wish of his estate that he be speedily tried before a jury of his peers to establish his innocence before the world," he said.
Pattis cited examples of posthumous trials, including that of Joan of Arc.
He argued that in her case, a posthumous trial became necessary because of the infirmities that dictated the course of the proceedings.
"Consequently, the undersigned respectfully requests the court allow Mr. Dulos' estate to be substituted for Mr. Dulos in this matter," Pattis concluded.
Police said they believe that Farber Dulos was brutally attacked in the garage of her New Canaan home.
In addition to Dulos, two other people, Dulos' former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and friend Kent Mawhinney, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
