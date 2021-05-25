STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of the suspects charged in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother made a virtual court appearance on Tuesday.

Michelle Troconis' attorney argued to combine all of her charges into one case and to remove her GPS monitoring device.

TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.

Troconis is the ex-girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, in May 2019. He later committed suicide in Jan. 2020.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering, and hindering prosecution.

The state argued that she and Fotis Dulos' friend and former attorney Kent Mawhinney were involved in the crime.

Troconis' attorney argued that her GPS device had been on her nearly two years and that she's been compliant.

However, the state said she has no connection to Connecticut and the device has not stopped her from living her life. It pointed out that she recently traveled to Colorado and Florida.

The state also argued that Troconis' three conspiracy charges should be combined into a single case. It said that it could be a case of double jeopardy.

However, the judge said he would take his time before ruling on that. He added that it was likely the case won't be heading to trial in the next several months.

The next hearing in the case is set for mid-September.

Monday marked two years since Jennifer Dulos disappeared. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Troconis' family released a statement.