NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been two months since a New Canaan mother disappeared after dropping her children off at school.
Since then, police have been looking into more than 1,200 tips that have been reported after Jennifer Dulos vanished in May.
The search for the 50-year-old mother has spanned several towns, including New Canaan, Farmington, Avon, and Hartford.
Now, her estranged husband's attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him related to Jennifer's disappearance.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Detectives have been searching through homes, parks, city street, and even the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford, trying to find evidence that would lead them to Jennifer Dulos.
A statement from friends and family was released on Wednesday saying "Today marks two months since Jennifer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, disappeared. We miss her beyond words. Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support. The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal. We are very grateful to all of you. And we express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case. As July nears an end, we’re reminded of Jennifer’s love for the Fire Island beach she visited as a girl. Last summer she was so happy to be able to share her favorite childhood spot with her own children."
Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Channel 3 obtained a copy of the report, which Fotis' attorney, Norm Pattis writes, "They do not know what happened to her. In a rush to produce a suspect, they have pointed to the defendant and used circular logic to charge him with crimes..."
Pattis ended with, "They have to put the cart before the horse and lack any evidentiary support for the crimes charged."
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said investigators are confident Fotis Dulos and Troconis were in Hartford on May 24 disposing of garbage along a four mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Court documents said last month that someone matching Fotis Dulos' description was caught on surveillance cameras in the city.
The new claim from Rovella comes despite arguments from Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, that both Fotis Dulos and Troconis have alibis for their whereabouts the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos has made national and international headlines.
She has been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Missing Persons System.
Her five children are staying with their grandmother in New York City.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police’s tip line, 203-594-3544, or email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.
