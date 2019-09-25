STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the search for a missing mother from New Canaan continues, there are new developments in a court case involving her estranged husband.
The attorney for Fotis Dulos has filed a motion asking for a judge to lift a gag order that was imposed.
That gag order was set by a superior court judge in Stamford and it means that the case can’t be discussed in public.
Attorney Norm Pattis filed the motion in the highest court on Wednesday.
Fotis Dulos, along with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, were arrested twice in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
The motion filed by Pattis says, “a defendant must be free to criticize his accusers once those accusations have been made public…”
Now a judge will look at the motion.
Jennifer was last seen May 24 after dropping her five children off at school.
Fotis and Jennifer were going through a lengthy divorce.
