(WFSB) -- The families of the Sandy Hook tragedy scored a win in their court battle against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
On Monday, a judge found him liable for damages in the defamation lawsuit filed by the families of victims.
The next step is determining how much he may need to pay families and that will be determined by a jury.
“Let’s be clear, what Mr. Jones said was that Sandy Hook was as fake as a $3 bill. Our families were actors. That’s what he said,” explained Chris Mattei, who is an attorney for some Sandy Hook families.
He represents eight families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Those are just some examples of the things he says Alex Jones has broadcasted on his Infowars show.
Those comments triggered the Sandy Hook families to sue.
“The damages that our families have suffered are longstanding distress, suffering, pain, harassment, as a result of Mr. Jones’s lies,” Mattei said.
On Monday, a judge found Jones liable for damages by default, for failing to “produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.”
“I think what today’s ruling shows is that Mr. Jones has been very comfortable spewing lies from the safety of his studio in Austin, Texas, but when he was forced to defend his conduct in a court of law, he wasn’t able to do that,” Mattei said.
Many following the case want to know what the punishment will be, but that’s up to a jury to decide.
Channel 3 asked Mattei how much he’d be fighting for, but he couldn’t give an answer partly because he said Jones hasn’t revealed how much he may have profited from these claims.
“One of the reasons it’s been so important for our clients to obtain information concerning Mr. Jones’ finances and that of his company, is so that we can show the trajectory of his revenue and profitability over the years he continued to amplify and publish the lies about our clients,” Mattei explained.
On his Infowars site, Jones released a statement that said “They claim that I didn’t turn documents over. That’s a lie. We gave them all of our documents, we gave them our bank account information. Something nobody has had to do in an defamation case that we know of and they said they were fake.”
A jury will decide how much Jones may need to pay out. That trial is expected to happen next year.
