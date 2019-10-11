HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's a push to seal the deposition of a woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of a missing mother.
A motion was filed on Thursday to seal the Sept. 25 deposition of Michelle Troconis, which was made for a civil case over the financial situation of her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos.
Troconis and Fotis Dulos were arrested in the spring following the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Both were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Meanwhile, the civil dispute over Fotis Dulos finances has been brewing.
Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, has been fighting to gain access to Fotis Dulos' financial records pertaining to his construction company, the Fore Group, Inc.
Farber claims Fotis Dulos built the company with family loans and only paid back some of the money. She claims he still owes $2.5 million.
Farber's lawyers also believe Fotis Dulos has been misleading about his wealth and is moving money between various accounts.
Troconis was questioned about the finances by Farber's attorneys last month.
Thursday, her attorney said the motion to seal the deposition is in the interest of protecting the constitutional rights of Troconis, including her Fifth Amendment privilege and Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial. He said those rights outweigh and override the public's interest in viewing what she had to say.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.