HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The attorney for a woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother is looking to have his client’s charges dismissed.
In a motion filed on Thursday, Attorney Jon Schoenhorn moves that the court “suppress evidence and/or dismiss the charges” filed against his client Michelle Troconis.
Specifically, he’s calling for charges contained “in a long form information filed against her in this case” on or about Aug. 28, 2020 to be dismissed.
Read the full motion here.
Troconis is the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged in the disappearance and suspected murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Michelle Troconis was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in the weeks after Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing in May of 2019.
Then, in January of 2020, Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
In the motion filed on Thursday, Troconis’ attorney said on Aug. 28, 2020, the Chief State’s Attorney filed a “long form information that substituted the charge of Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree, in violation of Conn. Gen. Stat. "5.3a-166(a) and 53a-165(5), retained the offense of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and added a count of Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Physical Evidence, in violation of Conn. Gen. Stat. "53a-48(a) and 53a-155(a)(1).”
On June 1, 2020, Troconis had previously been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and first-degree hindering prosecution.
In the motion filed, Schoenhorn alleges that misleading and false information was included in an arrest warrant affidavit, and says information was intentionally left out.
An arrest warrant affidavit said Hartford traffic surveillance cameras showed “a black Ford Raptor pickup truck stopping at over thirty locations along a more than four mile stretch of Albany Avenue between Baltimore and Edward Streets.”
The motion goes on to point out that the affidavit states Fotis Dulos is seen getting out of the truck and placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles.
"The traffic videos showed that the Raptor's female passenger (believed by the affiant to be the defendant) never exited the vehicle and did not assist the driver in the disposal of any garbage bags," Shoenhorn's motion says.
The motion then goes on to say that the affidavit said Troconis refused to cooperate with investigators, but state police had said they knew she was represented by counsel.
"When combining the aforesaid falsehood, material misrepresentation, and the omission of material fact, it is readily apparent that the affidavit lacked probable cause to support the issuance of an arrest warrant even assuming that such cause existed on the face of the affidavit," the motion says.
Ultimately, the motion says the defendant seeks an evidentiary hearing.
Schoenhorn also filed a motion to have the 24/7 electronic and GPS monitoring of Troconis released.
Stay with Ch. 3 and check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.