PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – The former Plymouth teacher accused of sexually assaulting several students is expected to plead not guilty.
The Plymouth Board of Education did not mention the former teacher’s arrest in a meeting Wednesday night.
For more than 20 years, James Eschert taught hundreds of third and fourth graders, most recently at Plymouth Center School.
Eschert is charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of sexual assault after 13 victims spoke out.
“Everybody going to school oh your teacher is someone you can trust. And you can go to them with confidence with stuff so it’s crazy to see this is happening,” said Jessica Morton, a former student at Plymouth schools.
No one mentioned the incident at Wednesday night’s board of education meeting, the first public one since Eschert’s arrest.
Members and the superintendent did not comment and referred to their previous statement: "The Plymouth Public Schools will never compromise the safety and well-being of our students. The school district has cooperated fully with the appropriate governmental agencies…”
“It’s honestly sickening. It just goes to show you the people you can trust in this world,” said Robert Norton, another former student in Plymouth.
“I have been through something similar not with a teacher or anything but I feel for those kids,” Jessica said.
According to the arrest warrant one victim says he would invite little girls to sit on his lap in the classroom.
In another case a victim says: "He would call his classroom desk 'the cave'...He would let us work underneath there ... He would then roll his chair all the way forward so they were crammed in there and he would be bumping his hips forward."
Students reported being stuck under there for up to 20 minutes.
“He is a coward. Deal with your actions. You were dumb enough to do it. Deal with the consequences,” Robert said.
Attorney William Conti released a statement saying: "Client denies allegations vigorously.. Planning on pleading not guilty...I would ask the public to be patient and wait for all the facts to come out."
Police say the investigation remains open.
The teacher is out on bond.
There is a hearing set for February 25.
